Governor sends task force to solve San Antonio’s rise in crime (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Chief William McManus and District Attorney Nico LaHood to discuss the governor’s task force to solve San Antonio’s rise in crime. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardi Related Content About That Hillary “Body Double” Story... Thank You To The Man Who Brought Us Together Someone Needs a Time-Out About The Church Minibus Wreck In Leakey… Crazy Luis G Fires Back: Mean Kelly’s “... Why Are We Pretending To Care About Comrade Kaeper...