UPDATE: Video shows vandals defacing 2 San Antonio missions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Vandals have spray-painted two of San Antonio’s historic missions with words similar to those on the jacket worn by the First Lady Thursday as she headed to Texas to visit a detention center housing children separated from their parents at the border.

Father David Garcia, Director of the Old Spanish Missions, Inc. of San Antonio’s Archdiocese, believes the damage at one of the entrances to Mission San José near the church and on the exterior walls of Mission San Juan was done early this morning.

“On the North wall, they basically seemed to repeat what Melania Trump had on her jacket yesterday, ‘I don’t care, do you’. On the front wall there was an expletive, the “F” word, and the letters ICE for Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Garcia told KTSA News.

The Zara military style jacket donned by the First Lady Thursday had “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” in large white letters on the back.

“I am profoundly disappointed and really hurt, and I think all of us should be, that someone would take out their political anger on something as wonderfully iconic and beautiful as the missions,” said Garcia.

Both Mission San José and Mission San Juan are maintained by the National Park Service as part of the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“It’s disappointing that whoever did it does not respect what the missions are all about and doesn’t respect what civil discourse is all about,” said Garcia.

He was hoping that the graffiti would be wiped out before the end of the day. By noon, the damage at Mission San José had been cleaned up.

“San Juan will take a little longer because graffiti because they’re going to have to scrape it off and then replaster, so that’s going to take a little longer,” said Garcia.

Last weekend, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited Mission San Jose. Their stop in San Antonio was part of the city’s tricentennial celebration.