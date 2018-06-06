Grammy-winner Tejano star Jimmy Gonzalez dies in San Antonio
By Associated Press
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 5:01 PM
The tejano group Jimmy Gonzalez y El Grupo Mazz accept their award for best tejano album during the 3rd annual Latin Grammy Awards Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2002, in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jimmy Gonzalez, the frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz, has died in Texas after becoming ill. He was 67.
A promoter for the group’s label, Freddie Records , says Gonzalez died Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Eloy Leija says Gonzalez, who co-founded the group, had health problems related to diabetes.
Leija says Gonzalez was returning to his native Brownsville following a show and stopped in San Antonio to see relatives when he became ill with low blood sugar issues and suffered cardiac arrest. Leija says Gonzalez was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he died.
Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz earned six Latin Grammy awards for Best Tejano Album, most recently in 2014 for “Forever Mazz.”
Services were pending Wednesday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New roundabout opening soon in San Antonio Suspect convicted in San Antonio dismemberment slaying South San Antonio ISD faces budget shortfall, considering tax hike San Antonio band appears on Kanye album San Antonio City Council to vote on private donation for Rainbow Crosswalk CPS Energy warns customers of scammers
Comments