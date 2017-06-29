Grant to Help With Battle Against Breast Cancer on the East Side

By Pilar Arias

The Martinez Street Women’s Center was awarded a $20,000 grant by the Amerigroup Foundation to provide life-saving breast health education and resources.

The money is expected to help 3,500 east side families through the Live to See It Program.

Community Health Program Manager Norma Gonzalez explained the significance of receiving the money.

“For new members that come in and they’re like, ‘You know, we can’t afford a mammogram. We don’t have insurance. Can you help us do that?’ and with the money that Amerigroup has given us we’re able to provide free mammograms,” Gonzalez said.

The MSWC has been doing their health programming since 1999. Anyone looking for breast health assistance can reach out to the MSWC by calling 210-908-9772 or by emailing norma@mswomenscenter.org