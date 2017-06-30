“Gravely Wounded” SAPD Officer Passes Away

By KTSA News Staff

The San Antonio Police Department has announced the death of Officer Miguel Moreno.

“We are going to lose a truly, truly beautiful man… Officer Moreno. Officer Cavazos same thing” Chief William McManus said.

Officer Moreno was shot in the head as he and Officer Julio Cavazos asked two men to stop near San Antonio College Thursday Afternoon. One of those men immediately pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.

Cavazos was hit in the chin, the bullet then lodging in his upper torso. The Chief said he has already undergone at least one surgery–and additional procedures are likely.

“I’m at a loss for words to describe what a tragedy this is” McManus said.

The man who opened fire was himself fatally wounded. At least one shot fired by Officer Cavazos struck him. Police are waiting on an ID from the medical examiner, but investigators believe he came to town from Louisiana.

The second man is not believed to have been acting in concert with the shooter. While he is being held on outstanding warrants, he will not face charges in the shooting of the officers.

The Chief insisted the officers did everything right, and correctly approached the two men before the shots rang out.

“I think the lesson learned in some cases is that there is no lesson to be learned… except the reminder of how dangerous the job can be” McManus said.