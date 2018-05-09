GREG BROCKHOUSE said he argued against a closed door meeting (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 9, 2018 @ 6:59 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Councilman Greg Brockhouse who says he openly called out the mayor and the city council for having a closed door session regarding the RNC bid. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Greg Brockhousejack riccardiktsaRNCSan Antonio SHARE RELATED CONTENT TYLDEN SHAEFFER and JOE GONZALES weigh in on the RNC bid debate (Audio) CLAUDIA ROSETT says exiting the Iran Deal was Trump’s right choice (Audio) Mayor Nirenberg’s explanation about a closed meeting doesn’t add up (Audio) Council members react to spat between Nirenberg and Brockhouse on RNC Sean Rima: I Smell BULLSH*T Over This GOP Thang. San Antonio Mayor defends closed-door session on Republican National Convention