GREG BROCKHOUSE says identification is necessary in human smuggling (Audio) Councilman Greg Brockhouse explains his disappointment to KTSA radio host Trey Ware that none of the people found in the human smuggling case from December were never identified. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW councilmanGreg BrockhousektsaSan Antoniotexastrey wareWilliam McManus Related Content Sen. TED CRUZ says new tax plan is a big victory f... TREY’s TAKE VIDEO: College Football 1 –... GILBERT GARCIA breaks down what to expect in SA po... Whoa! President Trump Said This About AG Sessions ... ALEX STONE says CA wildfires are getting contained AUDIO: Does NICO LaHOOD get an opinion on vaccines...