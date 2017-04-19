Grizzlies Coach Fined $30K for S.A. Rant

He may think twice before complaining about the refs again.

The Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies has been fined $30,000 by the NBA for his post Game Two rant in San Antonio.

“They shot 18 times in the paint–and had 32 free throws–Kawhi (Leonard) shot more free throws than our entire team. Explain it to me” David Fizdale said, his voice rising with anger.

“Overall, 35 times we shot the ball in the paint… we had 15 free throws for the game” Fizdale said.

He would conclude his post game news conference by slamming the table in front of him and storming out.

The Round One series continues Thursday Night in Memphis–with the Spurs leading the Grizzlies Two games to none.