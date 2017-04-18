Grizzlies Coach Hammers Refs After Game Two Loss

Are the San Antonio Spurs getting a little extra help from the referees in their 2017 Playoff run?

The Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies seems to think so.

“They (the Spurs) shot 18 times in the paint and had 32 free throws… Kawhi (Leonard) shot more free throws than our whole team… explain it to me” a frustrated David Fizdale said following his team’s Game Two loss Monday Night at the AT&T Center.

“First half.. we shot 19 shots in the paint and we had six free throws. They shot 11 times in the paint and had 23 free throws… I’m not a numbers guy, but that doesn’t seem to add up” Fizdale said.

“Overall, 35 times we shot the ball in the paint.. we had 15 free throws for the game” Fizdale said, growing exasperated before storming out of his post-game news conference.

The Spurs will take their 2-0 series lead to Memphis for Game Three Thursday Night.