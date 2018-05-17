Ground broken on entertainment complex in Cibolo

Ground has been broken on a 116 acre development in Cibolo that will be a a top spot for night out with your family when it’s all done.

Cibolo Crossing is just a big empty lot at Wiederstein and IH-35 with the occasional pile of rocks of piece of construction equipment. But in the next few months, you’re going to notice some big changes.

Santikos Entertainment CEO David Holmes says they will be celebrating the grand opening of the entertainment complex early next year.

“Our typical, high quality movie theater with reclining seats and 12 big screens will be the highlight but, that’s just the beginning. We also will have bowling lanes, laser tag an arcade and an outdoor, live music venue.”

Holmes says the target for the grand opening is February but they are hoping to move that up to an earlier time.

Cibolo’s Economic Development Director Mark Luft says it’s been a 6 year project so far so Wednesday’s ground breaking was extra exciting.

He says the developers chose Cibolo because the city has experienced tremendous growth in recent years.

“This will provide and great entertainment option for our residents along with giving young people more opportunities to find work close to where they live and go to school.”

Along with the entertainment complex, a nearby multi family apartment complex is being planned. Luft says ground will be broken on that very soon.

“We are looking at other venues to bring in. More job opportunities. You’re going to see ongoing development in that area for many months.”