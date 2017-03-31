Ground Broken for U.S. 281 Expansion

Ground has been broken for what will be a major expansion project for U.S. Highway 281 on the Northside.

“This 281 that we’re getting ready to fix is one of the one-hundred most congested choke points in the State” Texas Transportation Commissioner Bruce Bugg said Friday Morning.

The work will be completed in two separate phases. The first will expand the road between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway. Phase two continues that expansion north to the Bexar-Comal County line.

“You would remember two years ago… me running TV ads in San Antonio, Texas… saying it’s a sad day in Texas when a guy in a wheelchair can move faster than traffic stuck on our clogged roads” Governor Greg Abbott said.

A large portion of the cash for the project comes from the voter-approved proposition known as “Texas Clear Lanes,” which uses cash withdrawn from the State’s “Rainy Day Fund.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff was especially satisfied with the groundbreaking–pointing to a long road to this point–which included changing federal regulations, lawsuits from activists, and controversy over the possibility of toll lanes being used as part of the expansion.

“Instead of six lanes going up and down, we’re going to have twelve lanes going up and down. We’re going to have a nice HOV lane in the middle” Wolff said.

Work will officially get underway in May.