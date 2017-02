Ground will be broken Monday Morning on a new South side fire station.

Councilman Rey Saldana, City Manager Sheryl Sculley and San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood will be among those on hand for the ceremony marking the start of work on a new Fire Station #2 on West Villaret Boulevard.

The new station will replace the old Fire Station #2. The replacement is one of three currently under construction.

Total cost of the new station is just under $5-million.