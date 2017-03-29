Groundbreaking Wednesday for Frost Tower

Ground is set to be broken Wednesday Afternoon on what will become San Antonio’s newest skyscraper.

The Frost Tower–which will serve as Cullen/Frost Bankers Corporate Headquarters–will eventually include more than 400-thousand square feet of office space as well as it’s own parking space and retail on its ground floor.

Planners say the tower–which will be located on the edge of the Central Business District Downtown–will reinforce the connection between Downtown San Antonio and the River Walk.

Mayor Ivy Taylor will be among those taking part in the 10 AM groundbreaking ceremony. Construction is due to be completed in 2019.