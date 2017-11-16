Group Pressing Health and Health Care Improvements in TX

By Bill O’Neil

A push to improve health–not just health care in the State of Texas.

That’s the goal of a soon to be unveiled campaign created by the Episcopal Health Foundation.

“That means doing things within the health system, within communities, within early childhood brain development” the Foundation’s Brian Sasser said.

The campaign has outlined several broad goals, which include addressing the underlying causes of poor health and promoting better health within communities.

“They will use this plan to develop ideas for different grant proposals and each grant proposal will go through a certain goal or strategy that we have in our plan” Sasser said.

Researchers will be watching the results of the five-year plan very closely.

“The focus goes beyond just grant-making… but on outcomes and on improving health, not just health care, goes in to everything we do at the foundation” Sasser said.