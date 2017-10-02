Growing Number of Americans Carrying Long-Term Credit Card Debt

By Don Morgan

If you’ve been trying for years to pay off the same credit card you’re not alone.

There’s a new study from Creditcards.com that finds a growing number of Americans are holding cards with balances dating back at least two years.

We asked Matt Schulz why people seem to have so much old debt.

“Life….and day to day expenses. They’re going into card debt because they have to buy groceries or put the kids in daycare and keep the lights on.”

He says you’ll see more of that as Americans paychecks don’t seem to be growing.

The study breaks it down into age groups.

Older baby Boomers, those aged 63 to 71 are the most likely age group to carry a balance for at least 2 years. A total of 63% of Boomers fall into the category.

Generation X’ers. those in that 37 to 52 years old age group are next with 36% percent carrying old debt. The age group known as Millenials are quickly gaining ground as they rack up credit card debt.

Schulz says the first few swipes of your credit card may seem like no big deal at the time but your debt can get out of hand, quickly, once those emergency situations come along.

He says you can find some helpful tips on getting out of credit card debt on their web site