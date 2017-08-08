Gruesome Find on the Southeast Side

By Don Morgan

Homicide investigators following up on a tip made a gruesome discovery Tuesday.

SAPD Officer Doug Green says investigators were working an area on Old Corpus Christi Road when they noticed some birds circling an area in a field about 300 yards off the road.

They decided to check on why the birds were so focused on that one particular spot and that’s when the body was found.

Green says there was already some decomposition and some animal activity so they aren’t able to identify the body. The Medical Examiner will be working on that as well as a cause of death.

Once that’s determined, the family will be notified and Police will look into how the body got to that field.

Green says the Department has some ideas as to who the deceased person could be but they will conduct a thorough investigation before releasing any information.