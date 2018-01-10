Gubernatorial Candidate Bounces Filing Fee Check

One of the hopefuls for the Democratic nomination for Texas governor is out of the race before it really got interesting because the check she wrote to cover her filing fee bounced.

Demetria Smith participated in a San Angelo forum for Democratic candidates Sunday night but today, she is listed as ineligible on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Smith’s personal check was filed on the Dec. 11 deadline and deposited the next day.

The Texas Democratic Party was notified of the insufficient funds for the 37 hundred dollar check on Monday.

Smith says she wasn’t informed until Tuesday and she’s going to challenge her ineligibility. Smith’s campaign website is still up and running which indicates she’s going to continue her quest to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott.