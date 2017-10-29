Gulf Coast CEO of American Red Cross Quits

HOUSTON (AP) – The CEO the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross says he’s quitting because he disagrees with decisions related to the organization’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

David Brady’s departure comes only six months after he took the job.

Brady says it’s “not fair” to the organization to have a leader “filled with that much doubt” and says he doesn’t feel valued.

The Red Cross says in a statement it’s grateful for his contributions and that its work supporting Harvey-affected families will continue.

The organization has come under fire for delays involving shelters and problems with a program providing $400 in cash to storm-ravaged households. The Houston Chronicle reports that as of mid-October, the Red Cross has authorized payment of more than $190 million to more than 477,000 households.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com