Gun Rights Activist Concerned in Vegas Shooting Aftermath

People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Don Morgan

The immediate aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas brought calls for stricter gun regulations and it seems they may be coming.

CJ Grisham at Open Carry Texas says the more people call for stiffer gun laws, the more it seems the President and Republicans in Congress are starting to cave to those demands.

Grisham says he has several concerns over what he’s seeing in Washington.

“First of all you’ve got the bumstock issue. If the Republicans are willing to cave on the bump stock issue what else are they willing to cave on?”

Grisham says they can start placing bans on certain types of grips, scopes and flash suppressers. He feels there is no end to the number of things that will be banned once those pressing for stricter regs get there way.

Grisham says tougher laws aren’t going to keep people like the Vegas gunman from committing horrible acts of violence.