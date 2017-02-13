Gutierrez to Chair TX House Veterans Committee

A San Antonio Representative has been named Chairman of the House Committee on Defense and Veteran’s Affairs.

“I’ve very honored that Speaker Straus chose me to chair this committee,” Roland Gutierrez told KTSA News that he’s happy to represent Military City. “We’ve got returning veterans that have PTSD issues, we need to make sure that not only is the federal government is doing their part to take care of that, but we need to make sure that we at the state level through our hospital system are able to take care of their needs.”

He said there’s also some issues regarding land use around military bases.

“We got to make sure that we are doing what’s right not just for the military, but for San Antonio,” he said. “We got to make sure that we have good balance between those entities.”