H-E-B now sells tacos at new San Antonio convenience store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is opening its first taco restaurant in its hometown.

H-E-B says the first True Texas Tacos is opening inside its new convenience store location at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

It will offer more than a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos.

“Tacos range from traditional Tex-Mex offerings such as bacon & egg and bean & cheese to specialty bites such as barbacoa and chopped Texas brisket. Customers can even get creative, mix and matching ingredients to make their own unique concoction,” the chain said in a news release.

Flour tortillas are made in-house and corn tortillas are available upon request.

True Texas Tacos will serve tacos 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday each week.

The convenience store will also have a South Flo Pizza — the 10th location for that brand. It will be open in the convenience store 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

“We’re excited that our newest convenience store is filled with some terrific fare from delicious tacos to on-point pizza,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager. “With our H-E-B convenience stores, we aim to offer our customers quality, value and convenience all under one roof.”

The store has 20 gas pumps, car wash and a walk-in refrigerated beer cooler. It is H-E-B’s 11th convenience store.