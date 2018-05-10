HEB planning massive expansion in San Antonio, adding 300 jobs

H-E-B is planning to build a massive new facility on San Antonio’s east side, but needs the city’s help to make it happen.

According to a city council agenda memo, H-E-B is planning to build a new distribution, manufacturing and food processing center on the southwest corner of East Houston Street and South Foster Road.

But to make it happen, the company is asking city council to waive up to $500,000 in water and sewer impact fees owed to SAWS and City of San Antonio development fees in an amount up to $1 million.

The memo says H-E-B is looking to develop the 871 acre site into a major new hub for distribution, manufacturing and food processing. It also has long-term plans to build more beyond that in the future.

The company, according to the memo, plans to invest at least $130 million into the site over three years. It plans to add at least 300 jobs over five years with 348 current jobs at other facilities being moved to the new site.

The city says the project will generate $8 million in tax revenues for the city plus $14 million for the local school system.