H-E-B will now deliver beer and wine in under an hour

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Have a sudden need for beer and wine? H-E-B says it now has you covered.

The San Antonio-based company says the Austin company it bought in February, Favor, will deliver the beverages in over 30 cities for with no delivery fee.

The service is available across the greater areas of San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi and Houston.

“The combination of H-E-B and Favor continues to be a win for Texans,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor’s on-demand platform.”

Customers are look through options curated by H-E-B’s expert wine and beer team or can request custom beer and wine items through the Favor app.

“This new service truly delivers the best customer experience – a fast, convenient solution with the best selection at the everyday low price our customers expect,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “H-E-B and Favor joined forces to support and accelerate our collective growth throughout Texas, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come from our powerful partnership.”

Beer and wine selections will vary, depending on the local store’s offering.

The service is available now. There is no delivery fee, but the company says it will require a “Runner tip” of at least $2.