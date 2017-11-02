H-Strong Astros Win World Series

by Elizabeth Ruiz

George Springer and the Houston Astros soared to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Wearing H Strong patches on their Jerseys, they won the big prize for a city that’s still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

“That patch on our chests really does mean something. We’re coming home champions,” said MVP George Springer.

He homered and doubled in Game 7 to lift the Astros to a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The center fielder called the win a “dream come true and an honor.”

After the Astros made history at Dodger Stadium, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez.

She said “yes.”