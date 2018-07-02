Harlem Globetrotters hit trick shot at Minute Maid Park

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The Harlem Globetrotters pulled off an epic trick shot at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The team is in Texas for a series of games and star Thunder Law made a stop to the home of the Houston Astros.

Law performed some tricks with Astros mascot Orbit and train conductor “Bobby Dynamite.” Law then went up to the upper deck of the stadium and sank a shot to a hoop on the field.

The Globetrotter is a four-time Guinness World Record holder and has previously make a shot from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Globetrotters are playing at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on July 13th, the AT&T Center in San Antonio on July 14th and The Berry Center in Cypress on July 15th. Get tickets and learn more about the team on the Harlem Globetrotters website.