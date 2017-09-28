Harlingen Bar Owner Boycotting NFL Over Anthem Protests

By Bill O’Neil

A Rio Grande Valley bar owner says you’ll have to go someplace else to watch NFL football.

Bryan Heiskell owns Classics Bar and Grill in Harlingen. He calls the national anthem protests–which have seen a growing number of players kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner–an insult.

“In my personal feelings, the kneeling during the national anthem is disrespect toward me, other veterans, fallen veterans… millions of veterans” Heiskell said, adding “I think that’s a time of standing, uniting… remembering what America’s about… and go from there.”

Critics however said Heiskell’s description of the protests as an insult only distract from what originally led to the players deciding to take a knee.

“It is about police violence. It is about the way people are treated differently based on the color of their skin” said University of Rio Grande Valley Political Scientist Charles Olney.

However, Heiskell said he plans on seeing his boycott through.

“I’ll boycott it up until the point the NFL does something about it” Heiskell said.