Harris County DA Passes Around Pot Diversion Program

The district attorney in Harris county has announced a new program in which law enforcement agencies will not arrest individuals caught with four ounces or less of marijuana.

Kim Ogg says her office will offer those possessing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana an opportunity to participate in the program starting March 1.

Individuals won’t be jailed or have to appear in court, but they will have 90 days to complete a four-hour decision-making class. Those completing the program won’t face charges.

The mayors and police chief in Houston say they support the program.

But Brett Ligon, the DA in neighboring Montgomery County isn’t rolling with the program. He says his suburban county won’t “become a sanctuary for dope smokers.”