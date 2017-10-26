Harris County Homeowners File Lawsuits

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Harris County Flood Control District is being sued by residents whose homes near the Barker and Addicks reservoirs were flooded during Harvey.

350 Harris County homeowners are demanding at least 500-million-dollars after controlled releases from the reservoirs damaged or ruined their homes.

The same law firm says its plans to sue on behalf of another 350 plaintiffs next week for another 500-million.

Dozens of similar lawsuits against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are in federal court as well.

Water wells in Harris County are testing positive for bacterial contamination and the experts say it’s likely the result of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Nearly 60 percent of samples from 50 private wells in the county tested positive for total coliform, a type of bacteria commonly found in floodwater.

Eighteen percent of the samples revealed the more dangerous E. coli, which may have come from sewage in flooded wastewater treatment plants.

Health officials are warning residents not to use water from private wells that flooded until it can be tested.