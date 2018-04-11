Harris County pushes for flood insurance via billboards

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area officials are planning a campaign to put up two dozen billboards encouraging residents to buy flood insurance after Hurricane Harvey.

The Harris County Flood Control District estimates more than 80 percent of the county’s 1.4 million buildings lacked flood insurance when the storm devastated the region.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to seek $75,000 in federal grant funds for the billboards.

The district gave commissioners examples of proposed billboard messages disproving flood protection myths. One example says hurricane season lasts from June to November, but that “flood season” lasts year-round. Another encourages residents outside flood plains to buy flood insurance.

The move is part of a larger effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to double flood insurance policies over the next five years.