Harvey Benefit Concert Friday in Austin

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

Music will once again bring Texans together to help each other in the aftermath of a devastating storm.

Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas, a benefit concert for hurricane Harvey victims is bringing some of the biggest names in popular music to Austin’s Frank Erwin center.

Musical performers include Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett and Bonnie Raitt.

Texas natives Matthew McConaughey, Renee Zellweger and Dan Rather will be making appearances as well.

The concert begins at 6 o’clock Friday with proceeds benefiting the Rebuild Texas Fund.