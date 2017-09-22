Harvey Benefit Concert Friday in Austin

By Don Morgan
Music will once again bring Texans together to help each other in the aftermath of a devastating storm.
Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas, a benefit concert for hurricane Harvey victims is bringing some of the biggest names in popular music to Austin’s Frank Erwin center.
Musical performers include Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett and Bonnie Raitt.
Texas natives Matthew McConaughey, Renee Zellweger and Dan Rather will be making appearances as well.
The concert begins at 6 o’clock Friday with proceeds benefiting the Rebuild Texas Fund.