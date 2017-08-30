Could Harvey Cause Shortages at the Gas Pump?

By Pilar Arias

The Texas Food and Fuel Association reports Hurricane Harvey caused some of the largest refineries in the nation to shut down, causing a strain on fuel supply in counties outside disaster-declared areas.

“At this time, it’s nothing that consumers should run to the gas station about and attempt to fill up,” TFFA spokesman Jesus Azanza said.

The situation is changing by the minute, according to Azanza. He said at one point roughly 25 percent of the U.S. fuel-making capacity was out of commission. Now, he said experts believe it’s about 10 percent.

Members of the nonprofit organization that represents the retail sector of Texas’ oil and gas industry that has a global impact are doing what they can to assist in recovery efforts.

“We’ve also pulled our members, our resources and ask for them to assist in any way they can, whether that be fuel bobtails, transports, drivers,” Azanza said.

The issue could last a week or so.