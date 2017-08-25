Harvey Consumer Protection Hotline Established

James Redford carries a sheet of plywood as he helps board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Bill O’Neil

The State of Texas is on the lookout for scam artists with Hurricane Harvey’s arrival.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said the consumer protection division will operate a hotline throughout the weekend through which those who believe they have been scammed or are the victims of price gouging can file a report.

“Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey should take steps to protect themselves and report any alleged price gouging or scam contractors to the Office of the Attorney General” Paxton said.

State law prohibits charging exorbitant prices for items such as food, gas drinking water, clothing and lodging. That number is (800) 621-0508.