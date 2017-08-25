Harvey Drawing Closer

By Bill O’Neil

Hurricane Harvey is inching closer and closer to the Texas Coast–and conditions will continue to go downhill.

“As we go in to tonight (Friday Night) and Saturday we will be looking for increasing rain and increasing wind” National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Lenz told KTSA News.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the San Antonio area–and a number of flood advisories have been issued.

Once the rain arrives, Lenz said it will stick with us for a while.

“It will last at least through Sunday right now and could linger in to Monday or Tuesday of next week” Lenz said, adding the rain will add up very quickly.

“Currently, the I-35 Corridor from San Antonio through Austin… we’re looking for anywhere from about 6 to 12 inches… and that will be from today (Friday) through Sunday” Lenz said.

There are still a number of factors at play for us in the Alamo City–including what will end up being Hurricane Harvey’s exact path.

“If it goes a little more to the west… we may get a little more stronger wind, or a little more rainfall” Lenz said.

