Harvey Expected to Drive Gas Prices Up Sharply This Week

By Bill O’Neil

We may have escaped the worst of Hurricane Harvey–but the San Antonio area is about to feel the effect of the storm in one big way.

“Gas prices have started to go up because of Hurricane Harvey–and that’s what we can expect for the week ahead across much of Texas” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

The increase is expected to be a sharp one ion the days ahead.

“Gas prices are likely to jump by anywhere from five to fifteen cents per gallon over the next week. It could even be more–I think the five to fifteen cents is a little bit conservative” DeHaan said.

Harvey has wreaked havoc along portions oft he Texas Coast–interfering with a number of gasoline production facilities.

“If you need gas, it’s probably a good idea to get it sooner rather than later as gas prices will start to go up noticeably across San Antonio” DeHaan said, expecting the market to remain scrambled for at least a couple of weeks.

“It’s going to be messy in the interim… until things are sorted out, until logistics are figured out… until Hurricane Harvey gets out of there and stops dropping tremendous amounts of rain” DeHaan said.