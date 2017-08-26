Harvey Hammers Texas

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Hurricane Harvey is still packing a wallop, dumping rain and lashing the Texas Gulf Coast with rain, damaging winds and floods.

The storm made landfall around 10 last night as a Category 4 with 130 mile per hour winds.

It gradually weakened and by early this morning, Harvey was back to a Category 1 as of 5 this morning.

In some hard-hit communities, people were calling 9-1-1 asking for help, but emergency responders were unable to get to them because of the weather conditions.

Officials were unable to assess the extent of storm damage

The storm is expected to slow further and flood the area with rain through the middle of next week.

As of 5 this morning, Victoria was getting hit hard by heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

It’s expected to continue to dump heavy rain in the coastal plain and in the San Antonio area into early next week.