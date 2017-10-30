Harvey Hit To State Agriculture Close To 200 Million

Economists with the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service say Harvey’s total agriculture losses are about 200-million dollars.

The hardest hit agricultural commodity in the state was cotton, which was on the verge of yielding a bumper crop when the storm hit. Cattle industry losses were a close second.

Cotton losses were about 100-million dollars, with a 93-million-dollar loss in drowned cattle and damaged ranching infrastructure.

Rice and soybean farmers took about an eight-million-dollar hit.