Harvey Price Tag Adding Up

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

$61-plus billion in federal funding is needed to rebuild public infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Harvey, as well as to cover projects to prevent future flooding.

That the figure was based on surveys of local officials and U.S. Corps of Army of Engineers proposals after the storm caused $180 billion in damages statewide.

Sixty percent would go for flood control, 33 percent to buying out and elevating flood-prone homes and buildings, with the rest earmarked for water utilities, roads and bridges and hazard mitigation.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Washington lobbying for $60 billion.

Texas previously requested $18.7 billion in initial federal funding for Harvey. But Congress approved a $36.5 billion bill for not just Hurricane-battered Texas but also Florida and Puerto Rico and wildfire-ravaged California.