Harvey Prompting Closures in the S.A. Area

James Redford carries a sheet of plywood as he helps board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By KTSA News Staff

Floresville ISD has canceled classes Friday because of traffic conditions as coastal area residents evacuate.

The Poth school district also is closed Friday.

Karnes City ISD has canceled classes Friday.

Kenedy ISD has canceled classes Friday and Monday.

The New Braunfels school district has canceled classes for Monday…the first day of class has been postponed.

The Nixon-Smiley CISD closes at Noon Friday, will be closed Monday as well.

The Northside ISD has canceled all weekend student events–the District is still planning to begin the school year Monday.

Pawnee ISD closed Friday.

Runge ISD closed Friday and Monday. Tuesday will be staff day only. First day of school scheduled for Wednesday.

The San Antonio ISD has canceled all school activities Saturday. As of now, the District plans to be open Monday.

Alamo Colleges District locations will shut down at Noon Friday.

St. Mary’s University will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

UTSA campuses will close at 5 Friday afternoon and will remain closed Saturday and Sunday.

The University of the Incarnate Word has canceled athletic events and weekend activities. All Friday Evening and Saturday classes have been canceled at all locations. The UIW part time faculty meeting Saturday at the School of Osteopathic Medicine has been canceled.

Classes Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake University will be online….not on campus.

All weekend performances at the Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theaters have been postponed. The Playhouse Season Preview rescheduled for Saturday, September 2nd at 8 PM. 1964 The Tribute rescheduled for Saturday September 9th at 8 PM. A new date for Lyle Lovett to be announced.

The San Antonio Stars have moved up the tip-off of Friday Night’s game against the Minnesota Lynx to 6 PM. Doors at the AT&T Center will open at 5.

San Antonio FC’s Saturday match against the Portland Timbers 2 has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday October 11th at 7:30 PM.

The New Braunfels Police Department has closed the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers to all recreation until further notice.