Hats Off to Fiesta

Large bonnets, small hats, funny hats and elegant toppers arrived a day before the official kickoff of Fiesta.

It was the 25th Annual Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon sponsored by the Woman’s Club of San Antonio, which is the oldest Federated Woman’s club in the State of Texas.

It was organized in 1898 by Marion Fenwick.

The club is a charter member of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and sponsors three Fiesta events…the coronation of the Fiesta Teen Queen, The Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon, and the Fiesta Flower Show.

“Everybody’s invited to the Fiesta Flower Show April 25 and 26,” said club member Sandra Ojeda Medina. “Admission is free and you can tour our historic Woodward House.”

The theme this year is “Walk Right In.” The Woodward House is on San Pedro at French Street.