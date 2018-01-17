Have You Seen This Man?

Police are asking for your help in locating an elderly San Antonio man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

His name is James Estrada and even though he hasn’t been missing for long, there is concern due to a medical condition that he’s under a Doctor’s care for.

He was last seen in the 3500 block of Bunyan Drive wearing a green jacket and driving a White 2007 GMC pick-up. He’s 77 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have any clues as to where Mr. Estrada may be, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660