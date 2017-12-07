Have You Seen This Woman?

A family on the northeast side is hoping you can help them locate a missing loved one.

Simona Pineda is 84 years old. She was last seen Monday morning at her home on Liberty Bell. Monica Enriquez is her daughter in law and tells us when she got home from work, Pineda was gone.

“She has several medical conditions and is on a lot of medications so we’re very concerned. She gets confused so easy because of the dementia and she hasn’t left in months because she cant’ walk very well.”

Enriquez believes her mother in law got dressed up in her purple skirt and top and made her way to the nearby bus stop.

“I’m almost positive she got on the bus to go to HEB Central Market. That’s a place that she likes to go to. That’s a place she would go and then she would come home.”

The HEB Central Market is on Broadway.

Pineda is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and uses a blue walker with a seat to help her get around.

Her family is hopeful you’ll be able to help get her home. If you see her or have seen her recently, call the SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.