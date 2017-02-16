Hearing On Northside I-10 Improvements

If you live out near I-10 and Ralph Fair Road, there’s a presentation and public hearing Thursday night you may want to attend.

It’s at Leon Springs Baptist Church starting at 5:30pm, to talk about improvements along I-10.

“We are expanding I-10 from four main lanes to eight lanes by adding one general purpose lane and one high occupancy vehicle lane in each direction,” TXDOT’s Laura Lopez said.

Back in May of 2015, this was a managed lanes project, but it’s changed over time.

“Since then, the project has changed where now we’ll be adding HOV lanes,” she said.

The project stretches along I-10 from Ralph Fair Road to La Cantera. Expect construction to start before the end of this year.