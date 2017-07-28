Heat Advisory Through the Weekend

By Bill O’Neil

A red hot weekend across the San Antonio area has prompted Metro Health to issue a heat advisory through Sunday.

“Definitely hydrate… hydrate throughout the day, hydrate at night, hydrate throughout the whole weekend” Metro Health’s Carol Schliesinger told KTSA News.

Real feel temperatures are expected to reach 108-degrees through Sunday.

“We may not realize it. We’re in the heat, and all of a sudden, we’re at risk of sun stroke or heat stroke” Schliesinger said.

Symptoms of trouble can include headache, dizziness, light headedness, a lack of sweating despite the heat, red hot and dry skin, muscle weakness, cramps, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, rapid and shallow breathing and behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation and staggering.

“You really need to just keep an eye out for any kind of symptoms like that, and immediately head for a cooler place” Schliesinger said, urging people to limit their time outdoors this weekend, especially during the hottest part of the day.

“We want to encourage the community not to just hydrate through the whole weekend and take care of themselves, but to also check on their neighbors, check on any relatives who may be at risk–including children and the elderly” Schliesinger said.