Heavy Hearts as S.A. Remembers Another Fallen First Responder

By Bill O’Neil

Hearts are heavy at San Antonio’s City Hall–as the Alamo City mourns the loss of a third first responder in the last eight months.

“Right now, San Antonio is mourning the loss of a great officer and a great man. My heart is heavy for the loss of Officer Miguel Moreno” City Councilman Roberto Trevino said, urging the community to continue to send thoughts and prayers to the families and fellow brothers and sisters of officers Moreno and Julio Cavazos.

“It is important that we now be there for the folks who are always just a phone call away” Trevino added.

“This tragedy reminds us all of the sacrifices and bravery of our public safety officers who deserve our sincere gratitude” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. Flags at all city facilities have been lowered to half-staff and the Mayor has invited citizens, the business community and other organizations to join that expression by lowering their flags to half-staff as well.

“Yesterday’s shooting serves as a reminder that our police officers put their life on the line just by doing their job” Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said.

“To the men and women of the San Antonio Police Department, we express our prayers and love for your service and sacrifice and we stand with you during your difficult time” Councilman Greg Brockhouse said, adding “To our fallen officer, you held the line for us and we will never forget you. We will take care of your family and we will honor your sacrifice.”

The San Antonio Fire Department lost Firefighter Scott Deem while fighting flames at a strip mall near the Ingram Park Mall in May. SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot to death in an ambush while writing a traffic ticket outside of Public Safety Headquarters last November.

The approaching one-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Shootings weigh heavily on the mind of Councilman Clayton Perry as he mourns the loss of Officer Moreno.

“Finding ways to improve both the public perception of our police force and officer morale has been weighing heavily on my heart. The men and women of SAPD wake up every day, ready to serve us at a moment’s notice. It’s time we return the favor” Perry said.

“This is the second time in less than a year that one of our SAPD officers has been killed due to senseless gun violence” Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw said, adding “The violence must stop. Now more than ever, our community must come together.”