Heavy Rain Expected Monday-Tuesday

Here comes the rain again… and things might get pretty soggy around the San Antonio area over the next couple of days.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Treadway told KTSA News it all begins later Monday–when a cold front moves over the area from the north.

“It’s going to come down here in to Central Texas and basically stall out overnight (Monday in to Tuesday) and give us a good shot of some rain” Treadway said, adding those rainfall totals will be impressive in spots.

“We’re saying basically one to three inches–with some isolated totals as high as four to seven (inches)” Treadway said.

Once the rain arrives, it will be sticking with us for a while–but there is a trend for improvement in the forecast.

“Rain chances actually do continue through most of the week… but they very much taper off after late tomorrow (Tuesday)” Treadway said.