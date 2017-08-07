Heavy Rain Leads to Evacuation Order in Leon Valley

By KTSA News Staff

The heavy rain that moved through the San Antonio area Monday Morning has led to an evacuation order in the Leon Valley area.

People living in lower lying areas in and around Leon Valley are urged to get to higher ground, with water flowing over the Evers Road Bridge.

“We were ok… we were fine. Suddenly, they were knocking on my door. They were the fire department… it was mandatory to leave” Sandra Orozco told KTSA News after being evacuated with her small dog from her home near Rimkus Park, off of Evers Road.

“We have a big creek that when it rains, you can not even cross it” Orozco said.

Evers and Poss Roads are closed in Leon Valley. An emergency shelter has been opened at John Marshall High School.

A flash flood warning is in effect across Bexar County through 10:15. A number of roads across the area are closed due to high water.

We’re told the water has removed asphalt on Culebra between Galm Road and FM 1560. Wiseman Road is also closed from Loop 1604 to Cottonwood.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Fire Department reports 15 vehicles stalled in high water–though no rescues have been required.

At least five structure fires are blamed on lightning strikes–none are described as significant.

As of about 9 AM, CPS Energy was reporting nearly 21-thousand power outages.