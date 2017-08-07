Heavy Rain Leaves Mark on San Antonio

By Bill O’Neil

A rainy Monday Morning makes for a busy start tot he week for San Antonio Firefighters.

“We’ve had about 270 calls for service–including 22 high water investigations, four water rescues and two technical water rescues” SAFD’s Woody Woodward said early Monday Afternoon.

Lightning also left its mark on the Alamo City.

“We’ve also had seven structure fires–and we can confirm four of those were directly caused by lightning” Woodward said.

On the positive side, it appears most people managed to get through the storms relatively unscathed.

“We’re also lucky that we’ve not had any major injuries–and most of the lightning fires were pretty insignificant as well” Woodward said.