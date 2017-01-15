Heavy Rain Possible This Afternoon and Tonight

From the National Weather Service

Area of Concern:

Greatest risk of severe storms along I-35 and west to the Rio Grande. Greatest risk for heavy rainfall across Hill Country. (reference attached graphic)

Threats & Impacts:

Tornadoes: A few brief tornadoes possible.



Winds: Wind gusts to 60 MPH.

Hail : Quarter sized.

Rainfall: Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of 3 inches possible across Hill Country. 1/2 to 1 inches with isolated amounts up to 2 inches along the I-35 corridor.

Timing and Overview:

A Pacific front and upper-level disturbance will interact with high moisture levels as they move across South-Central Texas to produce showers and thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon across the Hill Country into the Austin area with a low chance for strong to severe storms. There are higher chances for strong to severe storms as storms form into a line with isolated storms out ahead of the line and move to the east across the Edwards Plateau late this afternoon into early evening, the Hill Country this evening to around midnight, to along the I-35 corridor around Midnight into the overnight hours. The storms may weaken as they move east of I-35 early Monday morning. The threat for heavy rainfall looks to be over the Hill Country and Central Texas, where isolated amounts up to 3 inches are possible. This could result in localized flash flooding and minor river flooding.

Please stay tuned to updates on this evolving situation as changes in the forecast may shift the location and timing of the severe weather and locally heavy rainfall threat.