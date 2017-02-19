Heavy Rain Possible Sunday in to Monday

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 19, 11:08 AM

South Central Texas is bracing for the possibility of some heavy rain to end the President’s Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of widespread 1 to 2 inch accumulations of rain east of the U.S. Highway 281 and I-37 corridor, with the rainfall arriving as early as Sunday Afternoon.

Isolated totals of 4 to 5 inches are possible east of the I-35 corridor in tot he Coastal Plains.

The best chances for seeing widespread, heavy rainfall come after 5 PM Sunday.

Strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are also possible as the storms move through, with the chance the rain could continue in to portions of the day Monday.

 

 

