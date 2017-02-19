Heavy Rain Possible Sunday in to Monday

South Central Texas is bracing for the possibility of some heavy rain to end the President’s Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of widespread 1 to 2 inch accumulations of rain east of the U.S. Highway 281 and I-37 corridor, with the rainfall arriving as early as Sunday Afternoon.

Isolated totals of 4 to 5 inches are possible east of the I-35 corridor in tot he Coastal Plains.

The best chances for seeing widespread, heavy rainfall come after 5 PM Sunday.

Strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are also possible as the storms move through, with the chance the rain could continue in to portions of the day Monday.