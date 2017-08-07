Heavy Rain Sweeps Through S.A.

By KTSA News Staff

A flash flood warning is in effect for Bexar County through 10:15 Monday Morning.

Heavy rains began sweeping through the San Antonio at around 7 AM, quickly leading to a handful of high water rescue calls.

Several accidents were also reported on the roads. High water also forced road closures in a number of spots around the area.

A number of structure fire reports may also be the result of lightning strikes.

As of about 7:30, CPS Energy was reporting more than 14-thousand outages, most concentrated on the West and Northwest sides of town. By 8:15, the number of outages was approaching 22-thousand.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time in getting to their destinations. Flyers should check with their airlines before leaving for San Antonio International Airport.

Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest on the storms.